THREE OAKS — Roy Barney “Barney” Boswell, 75, of Three Oaks, died peacefully Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Roy was born February 12, 1945, in Caruthersville, Missouri, to B.W. and Helen Boswell. He married Laverne Shepherd September 24, 1971, in Benton Harbor.
Barney cherished spending as much time as he could with his family. He watched the Price is Right faithfully and could guess winning numbers almost every time. He also loved watching westerns. He enjoyed sitting on his deck with his tomato plants. Roy loved his rescue dogs Buddy and Max. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps as a Private, and was in Vietnam.
Roy will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Laverne Boswell of Three Oaks; three daughters, Brandy (Robert) Lemon of Three Oaks, Kim (Ken) Rowe of Galien, Marnie Schmaltz of Florida; two sons, Chip Hunter of Kalamazoo, Randy (Kathy) Hunter of Coloma; ten grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brothers, Don (Shirley) Boswell of Florida, Bruce (Maggie) Boswell of Grand Rapids; sister in law, Linda Boswell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Tonya Lynn Boswell and one brother Jimmie Boswell.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
