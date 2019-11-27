Roy 'Duane' Hoadley
RICHMOND, Ind. — Roy "Duane" Hoadley was greeted by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as he passed from this life to his eternal home Saturday, November 16, 2019, after a brief stay at the Dayton, VA, Hospice Center.
Duane was born January 23, 1946, in Niles, Michigan, He was an avid University of Michigan football fan. He passed away Saturday after Michigan stomped Michigan State in their annual face-off.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church Richmond and sang in the choir. He also attended Bible Study Fellowship.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda (Shaw) Hoadley, their children: Jeff (Sheila) of Stuart, Florida, Mandy of Richmond, Indiana, and Benjamin (Sarah) of West Palm Beach, Florida; their grandchildren: Joshua, Caleb, Samuel, Ella, Olivia, Luke, Amelia and Isla; his sisters: Laurie Skipper and Terrie (Rick) Newkirk; his Aunt Doris and Uncle Jim Zabel; and Aunt Mary (Huey) Hoadley; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Louella M. Wilken, father Roy S. Hoadley, step-mother Joy L. Totten, and brother Keith Henry.
Services were held Nov. 23 2019 at First Baptist Church of Richmond with Rev. Kevin Hay officiating.
Private burial will be held at the National Veterans Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers (and due to family allergies) donations may be made tothe Dayton VA Fisher House (dayton.va.gov/services/FisherHouse.asp) or to First Baptist Church Richmond, 1601 South A Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
