Saranne Milano, age 80, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. Saranne’s passing was unrelated to Covid-19.
Born October 5, 1939 and raised in River Forest, IL, Saranne was a graduate of St. Luke Parish School and Oak Park River Forest High School. She met her loving husband, Bob, at Northern Illinois University and they were married on June 13, 1959.
Saranne and Bob have been part-time residents of the Village of Grand Beach for the past 44 years and Saranne loved the community and embraced the multitude of friendships she nurtured in Michigan over the years. Saranne had a passion for the beach, bridge, bingo and books which were shared with so many cherished friends. Saranne enjoyed sitting on her Grand Beach back porch admiring her garden, watching the Chicago Cubs and often knitting or crocheting something for someone special. Saranne could often be seen at Blue Chip Casino or Four Winds Casino hoping to come home a big winner.
Saranne concluded most summers by hosting a “Breakfast on the Beach” on Labor Day weekend which was a festive way to acknowledge the season’s finale.
Saranne was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as “Mimi” to her five grandchildren. She was their biggest fan and nothing made her happier than spending time with them. Saranne had a vivacious personality and made friends everywhere she went.
Over the years, Saranne repeatedly demonstrated her willingness to volunteer and serve her community. Among her many accomplishments, Saranne was the first woman Village of Western Springs President, Village of Western Springs Trustee, President of St. John of the Cross Parish Council, President of Old Water Town chapter of Questers, and most recently Past President of Aging Care Connections. Saranne loved Western Springs and was extremely honored to be chosen as Western Springs Citizen of the Year and more recently, chosen as Senior Citizen of the Year for the 3rd Congressional District of Illinois.
Saranne was preceded in death by her loving sister, Geraldine Pugh; sister-in-law Antoinette Brooke; brother-in-law John Milano, and brother-in-law Phillip Milano. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Bob, son Robert (Patricia), daughters Gerianne (Greg) Salach and Jeanna; grandchildren Caitlin (aka Kiki), Erin, and Madeline Salach; and Dominic and Vincent Milano. She was the fond sister-in-law of Charlie Pugh and the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Saranne’s love brightened all of our lives and she will be dearly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aging Care Connections, 111 W. Harris Ave., LaGrange, IL 60525 in Saranne’s memory – a very special cause that was near and dear to her heart.
