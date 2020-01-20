NEW BUFFALO — Thomacine (Tomi) Jane Fraus Bartley, age 82, was born on February 2, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., to Tom and Albie (Brcka) Fraus. Tomi and her parents later moved to new Buffalo, Mich., where she completed high school and enjoyed the title of being Miss New Buffalo of 1955.
She married her high school sweetheart Robert (Bob) Bartley on September 8, 1956.
Tomi attended Michigan State University and graduated from the University of Evansville with a nursing degree. She also was a graduate of Patricia Stephens Fashion Merchandising School in Chicago.
Tomi and Bob raised four children while living in several states. The couple shared a passion for architecture and home decor and built many family homes over the years. Tomi practiced as a registered nurse in Minnesota, Florida and Indiana. She greatly enjoyed caring for her patients and attending nursing club meetings.
Tomi loved Lake Michigan, lighthouses, sunsets, collecting dolls, old movies, home decor, fashion and cooking. She and Bob enjoyed traveling together and traveled extensively, even living in northern Italy from 1989 to 1990, where Bob’s job took them. Her greatest loves were Bob, her soulmate of 63 years, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She often thought of others before herself.
Her beautiful life will be forever cherished by her family, Bob Bartley of Vero Beach, Florida, sons Bob Bartley (Peggy) of Mt. Vernon, Indiana; Bruce Bartley of Terre Haute, Indiana; Todd Bartley (Amy) of Edina, Minnesota and daughter Holly Wittman (Scott) of Evansville, Indiana, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 11 a.m., at Sommerfeld Chapel – 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, Mich. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in New Buffalo. Visitation with the family is on Wednesday, January 22, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Treasure Coast Hospice – 5090 Dunn Road, Ft. Pierce, FL 34981.
Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com.
