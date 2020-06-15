GALIEN — Warren Paul Strefling, age 76, of Galien, died peacefully, June 14, 2020, in his residence in the comfort of his family’s presence.
He was born August 10, 1943, in Galien, Michigan, the oldest of five children of Paul and Helen Strefling.
He married Judy Ann Russell December 1, 1962 in Stevensville, Michigan. She preceded him in death October 29, 2012. He then married Sally Jean Greathouse January 9, 2019 in Sawyer, Michigan.
More than anything else, Warren was a steward of the soil. His list of involvements and accomplishments are almost too numerous to list, from mentoring agricultural exchange students to serving on community boards and committees. Warren was one of the first growers to introduce no till farming to the area, saving energy, saving soil, saving fuel and controlling erosion. His family jokes about his “affairs” with his cows, something every dairy farmer understands. Warren was fearless about being innovative and trying something new. He loved his motorcycles, snowmobiling and traveling in his motorhome. One of his greatest enjoyments was a hog roast for neighbors and friends. No one ever left Warren’s house without being offered a cup of coffee or tea.
Warren will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Sally Strefling of Galien; one daughter, Denise (Keith) Hauch of Buchanan; one son, Matthew (Marcia) Strefling of Galien; two step-daughters, Rebecca (Greg) Smith of Benton Harbor, Jennifer Greathouse of Galien; one step-son, Brian Greathouse of Coloma; seven grandchildren, Christine (Michael) Swietlik, Andrew Zielbauer, Patrick Zielbauer, Michael (Hilary) Strefling, Elizabeth (Daniel) Rudolph, Rebecca (Alex) Sebasty and Megan Sebasty; seven step-grandchildren, Eric Greathouse, Kyle Smith, Shane Smith, Colton Smith, Robert Greathouse, Tori Greathouse, Khloe Atkins; twelve great grandchildren, Michael, Zachary, Corey, Austin, Bradley, Thomas, Alison, Jimmie, Addison, Lane, Willow, Grayson; one step-great granddaughter on the way; two sisters, Carol (Phillip) Falak of Baroda, Edith Styburski of Stevensville; one brother, Timothy Strefling of Bridgman; one sister-in-law, Sandra Strefling of Galien; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, the Reverend Allen R. Strefling.
Please call Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 269-756-3831, or visit our website, wagnercares.com for service details.
Mr. Strefling will be laid to rest beside his first wife, Judy, in New Troy Cemetery.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Warren be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 5791 Sawyer Road, Sawyer, Michigan 49125.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
