Wilfred DeMorrow

THREE OAKS — Wilfred “Bill” or “Will’ DeMorrow, age 91, of Three Oaks, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 1, 2019, in the presence of his family.
Wilfred was born December 4, 1927 in Racine, Wisconsin, the son of Lloyd and Cecilia DeMorrow.
He married Mie Miura on December 13, 1950 in Kobe, Japan. After 65 years, she preceded him in death on January 20, 2016.
Wilfred was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Cordelia Smith; three brothers, Louis DeMorrow, Thomas DeMorrow, Michael DeMorrow; two brothers-in-law, Paul Keller and Willie Smith.
Wilfred loved playing or watching golf. He liked to keep busy by doing yard work or walking through the neighborhood. He cherished family gatherings, where he played cards or Tripoli, for holidays, but especially Christmas. Wilfred was in the Army from 1946 to 1953. While in the service he was an MP and mechanic and enjoyed riding motorcycles.
Wilfred will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his children: Judy (Andrew) Obrowski of Three Oaks, Michael DeMorrow of Galien, Johnathan DeMorrow of Michigan City, Indiana, Monica (Michael) Schuler of Union Pier, Joseph (Renda) DeMorrow of Fish Lake, Indiana, Margaret (Thomas) Miars of Eugene, Oregon; his grandchildren: Daniel, Jennifer, Cari, Yvonne, Dawn, Jason, Johnathan, Marina, Michael, Michelle, Kyriea; his great-grandchildren: Alexandria, Alexa, Garret, Donavan, Allyssa, Owen, Ivy, Hadley; his sisters, Bernadette (Andrew) Kelley of Viburnum, Missouri; Teresa Keller of Statesville, North Carolina; his brothers, David (Shirley) DeMorrow of Camden, Arkansas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks. The Reverend Father Vanathalyan Savarimuthu will be officiating.
Mr. DeMorrow will be laid to rest next to his wife, in Riverside Cemetery, Chikaming Township, where he will be afforded full Military Honors.
The family requests memorial contributions be made in Wilfred’s memory be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan, 49085.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
