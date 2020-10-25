BRIDGMAN — Willis “Bud” Leon Blosser, 93, of Bridgman, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Willis was born to the late Jacob and Leila Blosser on May 27, 1927 in Ohio. He was in the U.S. Air Force and then married Betty June Pierce. Together they had seven children. For most of his life he worked at Whirlpool and as an auto mechanic. In his spare time he loved spending time with his family, farming, gardening, and deer hunting. Bud also was very passionate about coaching sports and playing euchre.
He is survived by his daughters, Leona (Bryan) Dixon, Becky (Leslie) Rochefort, Sharon (David) Robinson, Pam (Darold) Steinke; sons, Willis “Buddy” (Sharon) Blosser, Michael (Angel) Blosser; grandsons, Andy Dixon, Tim Meckes, Thomas (Laural) Rochefort, Leslie “Buddy” Rochefort, Nicholas Robinson, Matthew Robinson, Zachary Robinson, Jacob (Liz) Blosser, Chris (Anna) Steinke, Joshua (Carolyn) Steinke, Braxton Blosser; granddaughters, Melissa (Mark) Mattson, Joyce Rochefort, Nicole (Kyle) Richardson, Shelly Blosser, Maggie Robinson, Olivia Blosser; great-grandsons, Anders Mattson, Mike Rewa, Brayland Richardson, Joseph Griffith, Franklin Griffith; great-granddaughters, Annika Mattson, Ella Mattson, Elly Richardson and Kenna Bowoey.
He is preceded in death by parents, Jacob and Leila Blosser; wife, Betty Blosser; daughter, Lisa (Artie) Burton and grandson, Jonathan Rochefort.
Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.