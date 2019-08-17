Public Safety Day 2019 was a huge success!! New Buffalo Township would like to thank the following people who made it possible. Thank you to the Pokagon Fund for donating the school supplies to give away to students, Sara Mead and Susan Seifert for handling the supply give away, New Buffalo Area Schools for all their assistance, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Medic 1, and the Red Cross. Also, thanks to everyone that donated supplies and brought them to our “Stuff a Squad Car” night or dropped them off at township hall. Last but not least, our New Buffalo Township Firefighters for putting on such a great event for the community!
Michelle Heit
Supervisor
New Buffalo Township
