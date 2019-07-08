Dear Representative Upton: Support Aid for Central America.
A crisis is underway in Central America. Not too far from us, thousands are arriving at our southern border, having fled from extreme poverty, violence, and instability.
Deportation as a response to this crisis is fundamentally flawed. It cuts the branches of the issue, not the roots. If we truly want to address immigration, we must abolish the conditions forcing immigrants to flee in the first place.
This is exactly what the US-Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act (H.R. 2615) seeks to accomplish. It would increase foreign assistance to Central America, and would require policies ensuring economic growth, bolstering security, fighting corruption, and strengthening the region’s democratic institutions.
If this Act were passed, far fewer people would flee for their lives and make the hazardous trip of thousands of miles, only to then face deportation. Rather, they would be able to live in their home countries, peacefully and without fear.
As it stands, H.R. 2615 has been introduced in the House of Representatives and has 27 co-sponsors — Democrats and Republicans — but no Michiganians. We in Southwest Michigan have the opportunity to change that. We should urge Representative Upton to add his name to this list. Mr. Upton prides himself on his long-standing bipartisanship, and this is a clear opportunity for him to use bipartisan tools to help others. He would be supporting legislation with the potential to positively impact the state of our world.
Felix De Simone
Sawyer
