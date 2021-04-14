We would like to thank Brewster’s Italian Cafe for their generous support with a special pizza they recently offered with all proceeds going to help feed children in New Buffalo through the Blessings in a Backpack ministry.
With many restaurants struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic over the last year, we feel truly blessed that Brewster’s offered to raise funds and awareness for Blessings in a Backpack.
More than 18 million children in the United States are at risk of going hungry on the weekends. Children receive breakfast and lunch at school during the week, but many families wonder where the food will come from on the weekends. Through generous donations and many volunteers, Blessings in a Backpack sends food home over the weekends with elementary students who might not have enough food to eat.
Thank you to Brewster’s for your support and generosity and thank you to everyone who purchased the delicious pizzas! Your kindness is greatly appreciated.
With gratitude,
Mary Robertson
Water’s Edge United Methodist Church
Blessings in a Backpack
