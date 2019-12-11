During the New Buffalo City Council meeting in November, along with many other residents, I spoke up in support of Allision and Roger Lijewski’s business, Roger’s Wrecker Service. I am requesting that those who were present in November along with those who couldn’t attend, join me on Monday, December 16 at the Council’s 6:30 pm meeting to voice our continued support of this valued business.
I served on the Planning Commission and the Council and I believe that suing a well-respected business in the City is unnecessary. Until the City moved all property up to the city limits into the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district, there was no problem with Roger’s fitting within the requirements of the General Commercial Zoning District.
Several businesses properties on Whittaker Street are for sale, other storefronts stand empty, City Flowers recently left, and the Variety Store closed. Instead of using tax dollars to force a thriving business to leave, the Council should be encouraging Roger’s to stay.
Thank you,
Donna Messinger
New Buffalo
