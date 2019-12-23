Friends, there will be a Give Back Dinner at the Bentwood Tavern (located in the Marina Grand Resort, 600 W. Water St., New Buffalo) on Thursday, Jan 9, 2020, from 5 to 10 p.m.
Fifty percent of all revenues, including food and drinks, will be donated to the Friends of Harbor Country Trails (FoHCT). The mission of this organization is to develop safer Hike and Bike Trails.This includes the connection of the Marquette Greenway from the Michigan/Indiana state line to New Buffalo.
We are also pleased to announce that in early 2020, the FoHCT will be transitioning into the Friends of Berrien County Trails, which will help spread safer Hike, Bike and Water Trails in Southwest Michigan.
So please come and join us for great food, a fun time and learn more about this terrific organization. Additional info about the FoHCT can be found on our website-
harborcountrytrails,com.
Arnie Feinberg
New Buffalo
