On November 16, the Chikaming Township Park Board held a special Saturday meeting to discuss the closure of the Harbert Road Beach stairs in Chikaming Township due to safety concerns. As a result of high waves and erosion, the foundations of the lower steps have been seriously undermined making it dangerous to use. After discussion the Board voted to keep the stairs closed until repairs or a better replacement could be made. A notice of the closure is posted on the Township web site. Chikaming Township has seven public beach accesses. Five remain open. Pier Street Beach has been closed since early spring due to high water.
Berrien County Commissioner Ezra Scott attended the meeting and briefed the Park Board on his efforts to declare the Lake Michigan shoreline a natural disaster area due to record high water threatening the coastal dunes and residences along the lake. A natural disaster declaration would enable the state to get funding to mitigate the damage.
Chikaming Township Park Board
