My name is Amanda Drew and I am the Director of Impact Strategies and the Coordinator of the Berrien County Emergency Response Consortium here at United Way of Southwest Michigan. I am writing this morning in regards to the fire that happened at Sunset Landing Apartments in Bridgman on October 3rd. If you are not aware, 67 clients in 55 units have been displaced from their apartment since the day of the fire. Many of them have been able to stay at friends or relatives. Unfortunately, we currently have 12 residents who either have no friends/family in the area that they cannot stay with or can no longer afford to pay for a hotel room, as this has been going on for 4 weeks.
United Way of Southwest Michigan, with support from AEP, have been able to house those 12 residents in 10 hotel rooms for the past 2 weeks, after American Red Cross’ support expired. However, we need funds for another week of housing. Otherwise, we will have 12 residents with nowhere to go. We are looking for funding to help these individuals, who are members of the Bridgman community. The total amount for the week for all of those in need is $3,244.
Any help we can receive will truly be appreciated. We can either invoice your business or you can send a check to United Way of Southwest Michigan with Bridgman Fire Victims in the memo line.
Thank you,
Amanda Drew
United Way of Southwest Michigan
2015 Lakeview Ave.
St. Joseph, MI 49085
