In the previous library newsletter I listed the at-that-time current list of names of individuals running for Library Trustee as “write-in” candidates. I am excited to report that people actually read that newsletter and there are now MORE names to add to the slate of candidates for the upcoming election of Three Oaks Township Public Library Trustees! (Anyone who writes a newsletter will tell you it is very rewarding to learn that people actually read it!)
In the upcoming election residents of Three Oaks Township have the opportunity to vote for eight Three Oaks Township Public Library Trustees. None of the individuals names are listed on the ballot; all the individuals running for these positions are write-in candidates.
As of October 24, 2020, the final list of names of individuals running for Library Trustee are (in alphabetical order): Dustin Blaszczyk (incumbent); Deborah Kearney (incumbent); Judith Ann Mondello; Thomas Allen Pauly; Patience Petro; Tom Rosenbluth; Connie Slavens; Christina Zebell.
If anyone is running that I am not aware of, please let me know at 756-5621 and I will use another newsletter to keep people informed, Libraries are pillars of information and nothing is more important than an informed voter.
Cheryl Kersey
Library Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.