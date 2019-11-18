I would like to thank everyone who helped to make the 2019 Veteran’s Dinner at the Three Oaks American Legion Post 204, on Sunday, November 10th, such an overwhelming success. There were over 130 Veterans and family members in attendance.
Although I could never thank everyone individually, I especially want to thank the members of the Auxiliary, the Sons, and even some of our Veterans themselves, for all of their help and hard work in preparing the dinner and doing whatever it takes to make this event so special for the Veterans. I would also like to thank the many “friend of Post 204” who volunteered of their time where and when needed, Nelson’s Saloon, for their generous donation of food, the anonymous donor of the turkeys, and the members and friends who made all of the delicious homemade desserts.
Last but not least, I want to thank the Sawyer Garden Center for the beautiful and patriotic floral arrangement, and also the anonymous donor of four sets of hand made stockings and pillows which were given away in free raffle drawings. I apologize if I have missed anyone; we are very grateful to all who help make this such a special day. The smile on the faces of everyone in attendance is all the thanks we at Post 204 need.
Sincerely,
Heather Whitlow
Post 204 Auxiliary President
