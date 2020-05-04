The last day of business for the New Buffalo Pizza Hut restaurant located at 700 E. Buffalo, New Buffalo, was April 20.
Michigan Pizza Hut, Inc, located in St. Joseph Mich., has owned and operated the New Buffalo Pizza Hut since it was built in 1987 and have thoroughly enjoyed the last Thirty-Two years we have been a member of the great community of New Buffalo.
We care very deeply about the well-being of our team members that have been employed at our New Buffalo Pizza Hut location and we intend on retaining all of our current employees as they transfer to our other locations. Michigan Pizza Hut, Inc. provides jobs for approximately 1,250 team members throughout the state of Michigan
In addition, we would like to say “Thank You” to all our dedicated customers who frequented our New Buffalo Pizza Hut and who over time became our friends by their devoted patronage. We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone that has enjoyed one of our fine Pizzas, Pastas or Chicken Wings throughout the past Thirty-Two years and can’t wait to see you again soon in one of our other local Pizza Hut restaurants.
Michigan Pizza Hut, Inc.
St. Joseph
