Making the most of some beautiful weather, we have hiked on trails in Warren Dunes, Robinson Woods, and Chikaming Park and Preserve in the last 3 days. In each location, we encountered a variety of other hikers. Not one person was wearing a mask. The trails are far narrower than 6 feet, making it impossible to remain 6 feet away from one another.
We are finally pulling out of the pandemic. Please, please, bring a mask and wear it when passing other people.
These are the words from the CDC as of March 12: “While we accumulate more evidence to support the safe return to everyday activities, please continue taking precautions in public and when around people who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 disease. Whether you are already vaccinated or not yet vaccinated, wear a well-fitted mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands often, avoid medium and large gatherings, and avoid travel. We know these measures work to prevent the spread of this virus and help protect each other.”
Thank you,
Susan Stevens
