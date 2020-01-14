Loss of beach and bluff is truly devastating to every resident of New Buffalo.
Our fondest hope is that state and federal authorities realize the value of a robust, safe and beautiful beach and bluff.
Regrettably, we remember tough days along the narrow beach at the bottom of the Shore Drive bluff, bordering Shore Drive in an easterly direction. Tough days because a couple of owners of homes along the Shore Drive bluff overlooking the lake stood on the bluff edge railing at our children and grandchildren for using “their beach.” Rude and even verbally threatening yelling about police and trespassing were common.
Let’s hope that the use of public money for sand replenishment and shore protection enlightens these past offenders in their sensibility about the reasonableness of public protective benefit expenditures and public use. Ranting from the bluff about never “stopping” and walking only on a narrow strip of beach “or else,” reminds us that human nastiness can be as relentless as the forces of nature threatening the residences along Shore Drive.
Bob Clarke
New Buffalo
