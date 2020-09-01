New Buffalo Township’s 4th Public Safety Day was a success!!
Thanks to The Pokagon Fund for sponsoring the school supply give away! The give away was done as a drive through, due to COVID restrictions. Thanks to our New Buffalo Township Fire Department and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office for making it a great day and thanks to the New Buffalo Elementary School staff that helped with the school supply give away. See you next year!!
Michelle Heit
Supervisor,
New Buffalo Township
