It’s good to have neighbors who pitch in over the holidays!
River Valley Blessings in a Backpack would like to acknowledge our community “neighbors” who provided extra support at Christmas.
Fifty-dollar grocery gift certificates for Harding’s Friendly Market in Three Oaks were included in each child’s pack; Dennis and Staci have helped our project each year. Greg Rowles and Steven Witcher of Harbor Country Toys for Tots provided special gifts for the packs. The Pokagon Fund awarded funds for the bulk of our food costs. Thank you, all!
River Valley Blessings in a Backpack provides food on the weekends for school children who might otherwise go hungry. Our program is made possible through volunteers’ time and efforts, food and cash donations, and grant awards. One hundred percent of all donations go toward the cost of the food.
For more information about the program, please visit blessingsinabackpack.org or our Facebook page, or call (269) 756-9812.
Vickie Wagner
Program Coordinator
River Valley Blessings in a Backpack
