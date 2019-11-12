Dear Editor: We want to thank all our customers and friends for supporting Roger’s Wrecker Service and we are now requesting one more favor. Please make a public comment of support at the beginning of the Buffalo City Council meeting on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. This will require you to sign-in just before the meeting begins to place your name on the agenda.
The City Council is taking us to court in June 2020 to try to force our wrecking service out of town, alleging that our family owned business is illegal. This is puzzling to us since we have had a written contract with the City for wrecker services since 2002. Why would the Council contract with an illegal business for almost eighteen years?
The City does not want us using the former Old Wheel Inn property, which we own, or the unimproved Tulasz Street, adjacent to our property, for our wrecker service and auto repair business, not even for employee or customer parking. So please provide a few words of support at the Council meeting, letting the Council know that you appreciate and value our auto repair and wrecker services we provide to the residents and visitors of the City, and our convenient location, and that you do not want the City limiting our services or forcing our wrecker service out of town.
Thank you,
Roger and Allison Lijewski
New Buffalo
