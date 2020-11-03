Three Oaks Township has a unique business opportunity that will bring much needed tax revenue and jobs to Berrien County: state licensed cannabis facilities. These facilities are required to employ very strict security protocols including camera surveillance, are held to rigid compliance regulations, and utilize sophisticated aroma control technology.
Experts predict that at maturation, the cannabis industry will have created 13,500 jobs and will generate nearly $496 million in yearly tax revenue for Michigan. As COVID-19 continues to ravage the economy and cause devastating job losses, including in Harbor Country which relies heavily on the hospitality industry, this is no time to turn down tax revenue and well-paying jobs with benefits.
Michigan legalized cannabis for medical patients in 2008 and recreational for adults 21+ in 2019. This has improved the quality of life for thousands of people throughout our state, many of whom suffer from life debilitating conditions including cancer, Parkinson’s Disease, arthritis, PTSD and many others.
Allowing a cannabis facility in Three Oaks is the right thing to do. Municipalities across the state are reaping the rewards of cannabis legalization – and Three Oaks should seize our chance to do the same. Vote yes for the Marihuana proposal!
John P Balich
Three Oaks
