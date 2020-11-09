Michigan City, IN (46360)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.