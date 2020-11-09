As we move forward from another election, I personally wish to thank the voters of Chikaming Township for their continuing support and look forward to working hard with our boards, commissions, neighbors and county partners to improve the quality of life for all of our residents and guests.
A special thank you to our Clerk, Paula Dudiak, and the entire election team for their outstanding work in handling a challenging election. It was truly a remarkable effort given the uneasiness of the voting public, constant changes from State and Federal authorities and accommodations needed during a pandemic.
Finally, my hope is that all will continue to work together to accomplish the many goals and challenges we have for our community, region and nation. Be safe, stay healthy and be supportive of one another.
David Bunte Supervisor
Chikaming Township
