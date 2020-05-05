We owe Governor Whitmer a big thank you for helping Michigan residents stay safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michigan was on track to be one of the hottest of hot spots in the nation. Numbers of confirmed cases are still rising, and that’s bad. But it could have been so much worse if not for the stay-at-home order. Governor Whitmer and her administration are working to keep us safer.
It is OUTRAGEOUS for a small number of people, some of them armed, stormed the State House. It is OUTRAGEOUS that the Republican led State Legislature denied her request to extend an expiring emergency declaration and authorized legal action challenging her authority. Meantime, the Governor has extended the stay-at-home order to last until May 28 to keep us safer.
National polls show that by a huge margin Americans don’t want to send their children back to school until it’s safe. A huge majority, much as they need to, don’t want to return to work until it’s safe. It won’t be safe to until sufficient testing and contact testing is in place. We’re not there yet.
So, Governor, stay the course. Don’t let a small, loud and dangerous minority deter you from doing your job. A large majority of us support your efforts and thank you for all that you are doing.
Virginia Washburn
Grand Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.