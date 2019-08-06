We are so grateful to all of you for your love and support as we mourned but celebrated Clarence’s life. The community we chose to live in exceeded all expectations. Clarence and I often marveled at ending up in her, thankful that we selected Three Oaks (Harbor Country as a whole) for our retirement life.
Thanks for sharing your love, support, thoughts and memories with us. They are greatly appreciated and bring joy to our hearts. He will be missed but fondly remembered by family and friends.
Darlene Heemstra and family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.