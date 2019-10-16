The Three Oaks Library Friends wish to thank The Pokagon Fund for the grant that allowed them to recently purchase four Little Free Libraries. One has been placed in Dillard Park (corner of Walnut and Cherry Streets), Dewey Cannon Park (on Maple Street), behind the library building, and at Watkins Park near the entrance to Timbertown (behind Harding’s). The Three Oaks Library Friends are thrilled to have a local partner that puts such a high value on literacy.
The Friends have gladly taken over the maintenance and upkeep of the current Little Free Library at the Community Garden. All five of the Little Free Libraries are stocked with a variety of books to appeal to all ages. The Friends also wish to thank The Rotary Club of Harbor Country, especially Brendan Wagner, for all the work installing the units. Thank you to Mike Greene, our Village Manager, for his assistance in making sure everything was where it needed to be. And finally, another great big thank you to The Pokagon Fund for making it all possible!
It is the Friends’ hope that everyone will stop by a Little Free Library and take a book or leave a book.
Happy Reading,
Three Oaks Library Friends
