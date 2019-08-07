Thanks to all the sponsors and guests, the July 27 party broke records. After modest expenses, over $235,000 will go to caring for the animals at the Michiana Humane Society, including allowing us to be open to the public on Sundays (watch for an announcement!). That means more visitors, more adoptions, more “Fetch Some Fun.”
We are so very, very grateful!
Special thanks go to Will Schauble and Jason Spohn for opening their home for ten years, and to Gail Lowrie for co-chairing with them. Together they have raised over $1 million to help the Michiana Humane Society enrich the lives of thousands of pets and the people who love them.
We think that is GRAND!
Bonnie Benson
President
Johanna Humbert
Executive Director
Michiana Humane Society
