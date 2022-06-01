I hate my feet. My mother had graceful feet – each toe equidistant from the next, a symmetrical sonnet to the goddess of feet. But I didn’t inherit those feet. I inherited my father’s feet – wide, chubby toes that do not act like they’re all on the same foot. On top of this, I now have a bunion on each foot, due to a lifetime of high heels.
Because of the way I feel about my feet, I obtain regular pedicures which make me feel less antipathy about my feet. Although there are nail salons in New Buffalo and Michigan City, I always have my pedicures in Chicago, done by a woman named Lisa. Why? Because she’s the only person I let see my feet, not even my husband.
Lisa works at a shop where all the technicians are of Vietnamese descent. This is not an unusual sight in cities across the United States. Just as many Pakistani immigrants have found a niche in convenience stores and gas stations, immigrants from Vietnam have done the same with nail salons.
Since I have been a customer of the shop for over eight years, I’ve gotten to know the ladies who work there. Some speak fairly good English; others struggle. But whatever their language skills, they converse with each other exclusively in Vietnamese. Over the years, I’ve formed a close friendship with Lisa, my pedicure lady. She is 45 and still beautiful with a lovely petite figure. Lisa is very exacting in her work; an immaculate perfectionist with very steady hands. She tells me that she likes quiet, and wears serenity like a perfectly tailored spring dress. She says she loves to make my ragged winter nails new again.
One snowy day, I had an early pedicure appointment. I was the only customer in the shop. One of the nail ladies is in her sixties like I am. She speaks excellent English and often translates words for Lisa and me. Her name is Flower, a name that does not suit her anymore. Flower is stocky with thin wisps of grey hair that leave the crown of her head quite bald. As Lisa did my pedicure, Flower told me her story. During the Vietnam War, she became pregnant by her American soldier boyfriend. The soldier left before the baby was born, contributing no money and taking no responsibility. Flower looks like she has lived a hard life. It is difficult for me to imagine her as a young woman. Then one day when she was wearing flip-flops at the salon, I saw her graceful feet, as smooth as marble. Those feet did not look like they belonged to her.
Her command of our language stems from the fact that she has been in the U.S. since 1978; the year Congress passed a law granting special immigration privileges to the children fathered by American soldiers in Vietnam. Flower has been in Chicago since that fateful year. Chicago is where she raised her son, now in his forties.
This conversation with Flower sparked my curiosity. I was in college during the Viet Nam war. Until recently, I never really considered the link between these lovely women and a war I haven’t thought about in over forty years. I began to do research. What I discovered is heartbreaking.
Tens of thousands of American servicemen fathered children with Vietnamese women. Some of the children were a result of long-term relationships. Others were born of one-night stands. But one fact unites them. With few exceptions, the fathers never met their children, or brought them home to America.
After special immigration status was given to these mothers and children, over 21,000, accompanied by more than 55,000 relatives, have moved to the United States. These children had high hopes they would find their fathers. But fewer than five percent ever located them. So how did the Vietnamese build what amounts to a monopoly in the nail business? It began forty years ago, at a Vietnamese refugee camp in Sacramento, California. The Hollywood actor and star of the Hitchcock movie “The Birds,” Tippi Hedren, became interested in these immigrants. Ms. Hedren was a great humanitarian. She felt for these women and knew assimilation would be difficult. She wondered how they would support themselves in America. She tried to find vocations for them, by bringing in seamstresses and typists – any way for them to learn something. But all they cared about was her nails. They had never seen manicured nails. Ms.Hedren had a bright idea and contacted a local beauty school asking if anyone could teach twenty of these women how to execute the perfect manicure. Soon the refugees were offering manicure services at a lower price than the competition. Manicures and pedicures that cost upwards of fifty dollars in luxury salons can cost thirty to fifty percent less at a Vietnamese American–owned salon.
Today, the nail industry is worth ninety billion dollars. And eighty percent of nail technicians in U.S. are Vietnamese. Many are direct descendants of the twenty women Hedren met with that fateful day in Sacramento.
So, I have to give thanks to these brave women for making my awful feet into colorful petals. By the way, my husband still hasn’t focused his eyes on my naked feet. We’ve been married 27 years … do you think it’s time?
