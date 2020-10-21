The following information is not intended as an endorsement for any candidate and is provided for informational purposes only.
In the upcoming election residents of Three Oaks Township have the opportunity to vote for six Three Oaks Township Public Library Trustees. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing quarantine, none of the individuals names are listed on the ballot; all the individuals running for these positions are write-in candidates. You may vote for up to six individuals who have filed a Write-In Candidate Declaration of Intent with the Three Oaks Township Clerk.
The current names of the individuals running for Library Trustee are (in alphabetical order):
Dustin Blaszczyk
Deborah Kearney
Patience Petro
Tom Rosenbluth
Connie Slavens
Christina Zebell
The library has received many phone calls recently about the “blank boxes” on the November ballot and I hope this has cleared up any confusion.
If you have any questions, please call me at (269) 756-5621.
Keep on reading!
Cheryl Kersey
Library Director
