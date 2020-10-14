Beautiful day in southwest Michigan.
We — a couple in our 70s — head towards Warren Woods for a healthful walk in the woods.
There is a pandemic. We bring our masks. Many sections of the trail are far narrower than 6 feet. We encounter a variety of other hikers … most have no masks. A few don them or walk off the trail when we make a polite request. Some of them snarl at us; challenge us; and brag about not having to wear a mask, refusing to make any adjustments to their hike.
Really?
Do they go home proud of themselves that they told off a little old lady in the woods?
Susan Stevens
Harbert
