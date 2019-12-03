Many times in life people who do good deeds go without being noticed.
I’d like to take this time and acknowledge some businesses in our community that go above and beyond.
On September 27th, 2019, our Township Fire Department responded to a fire at the Harbor Grand Hotel. They were there out in the miserable cold rainy weather well into the late evening. Owner Rhonda Sobecki of Skip’s Restaurant sent food and drinks out to our Volunteer Fire Fighters. This was extremely generous of them.
Then on October 11th, 2019, in the early morning hours our Firefighters responded out on I-94 at exit 1 to a fatal truck accident where a semi truck ran off the roadway and hit a tree bursting into flames. After being out on the highway for several hours again in cold weather, General Manager Lisa Hoff of McDonalds Restaurant sent out food and drinks for 22 firefighters and police. This too was extremely generous of them.
It is people like these that go out of their way to help out in times of need. You make our Volunteers feel appreciated for all that they do!
Thank you from the bottom of all of our hearts. Please know that your generosity has not gone unnoticed or unappreciated!
May you all have a wonderful Christmas Season!
Sincerely,
Judith H. Zabicki
New Buffalo Township Clerk
