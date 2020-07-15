I live in the community of Bridgman, and I would like to take an opportunity to thank our school administration, teaching staff, food service staff, bus drivers and custodians for their unwavering commitment to Bridgman students and our greater Bridgman community. Their care and concern for our community over the past few months have provided much needed support and structure. During these unsettling times, both administration and staff found fun, creative ways to unite us as a community and celebrate our students’ accomplishments.
As a community we now have an opportunity to give back to our school and show our appreciation by voting YES on the August 4th ballot for the city of Bridgman and Lake Township for a millage renewal for non-homestead properties.
Our school needs a YES vote because the school operating budget depends on it. Unlike most schools in Michigan, Bridgman does not receive per student funding from the state. This millage is a renewal only and not an increase. It will not increase taxes because it only affects non-homestead properties like second homes and businesses.
I very much appreciate all of our local businesses for their past and continued support of Bridgman Public Schools. A YES vote will allow Bridgman schools to continue doing the important work they are doing educating our students and caring for our community.
Thank you in advance for your YES vote,
Leslie Kroeze
Bridgman
