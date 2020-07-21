Every 10 years since George Washington, our country counts its residents, and that information determines a host of very important decisions, including how much of our tax dollars sent to Washington, D.C., comes back to Berrien County. $44 million is at stake in 2020 over the next 10 years; that’s $1,800 each year for every man, woman and child.
Tax dollars returned to us pay for things like school lunches, road and bridge repairs, food pantries, hospitals and clinics, police, fire and EMTs, Medicaid and Medicare, Veterans services and much more.
Businesses use the information to decide whether to expand or leave our area. The number of representatives Berrien County has in both state and federal government is determined by the number of people counted in the Census.
The 2020 Census includes only 9 questions per person in the household and takes a few minutes. It can be done online (My2020census.gov) or over the phone (1-844-330-2020 toll free). By law your information cannot be shared with law enforcement, bill collectors, family courts, immigration or any other entity. Translators are available in over 150 languages, and there are no questions about citizenship. If you haven’t completed the 2020 Census, please do it now. It not only will affect you, but also all your neighbors.
Linnea Berg
Neighbor By Neighbor
