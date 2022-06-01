BRIDGMAN — The Bridgman High School girls soccer team opened Division 4 district tournament play on May 25 with an 8-0 victory over Niles Brandywine.
Scoring goals for the host Bees were: Olivia Tomlin (3 scores), Emmy Dinges (2), Dru Dinges, Mikayla Walsh and Graci Tate.
Credited with assists were: Dry Dinges (2), Emmy Dinges, Walsh, Ellie Kroeze and Steph DeMeulenaere.
Bridgman had 14 shots on goal while the Bobcats were limited to one (which resulted in a ave be Bee keeper Emma Boughner).
Bridgman hosted Michigan Lutheran on June 1 in a district semifinal match, with the Titans emerging victorious 2-1.
