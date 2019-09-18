NEW BUFFALO — The Bridgman High School volleyball team went unbeaten on the day at the Sept. 14 New Buffalo Invitational.
“It was just a really good day all around.” said senior Haley Goff.
The results follow:
Championship – Bridgman d. White Pigeon 25-15, 25-15 Semifinals — Bridgman d. Brandywine 25-16, 27-25; White Pigeon d. New Buffalo Tournament play – Brandywine d. Michigan Lutheran 25-15, 25-20.
Pool play – Michigan Lutheran 3-3, Eau Claire 0-6, Hartford 2-4, Bridgman 6-0.
Bridgman — Peyton Oman 5 aces, 16 kills, 1 assist, 59 digs; Haley Goff 14 aces, 49 kills, 32 assists, 8 blocks, 57 digs; Takiya Cornelius 2 kills, 1 assists, 6 blocks; Summer Janes 24 kills, 2 blocks, 15 digs; Lilly Badger 1 ace, 56 assists, 25 digs; Haylee Kanous 3 aces, 4 kills, 5 blocks, 6 digs; Madeline Oman 6 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists, 76 digs; Elise Schmantz 2 kills, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Autumn Brown 3 aces, 36 digs; Mora Killips 1 ace, 8 digs.
New Buffalo – Sophia DeOliveira 9 aces, 22 kills; Kelsey Corkran 12 aces, 18 kiills; Ava Mullen 5 aces, 16 kills.
Record — Bridgman 14-3-2.
Earlier in the week New Buffalo defeated Lake Michigan Catholic 25-20, 25-17, 25-16.
Statistical leaders included: Rachel Hofstetter 5 aces, 4 digs; Mary Mayer 4 aces, 19 assists; Sophia DeOliveira 5 aces, 8 kills, 5 digs.
Bridgman was coming off a 25-15, 22-25, 25-12, 18-25, 15-9 win over Parchment.
Leading the Bees were: Peyton Oman 4 aces, 6 kills, 24 digs; Haley Goff 2 aces, 28 kills, 8 assists, 21 digs; Takiya Cornelius 4 kills, 4 blocks; Summer Janes 8 kills, 6 digs; Lily Badger 1 ace, 37 assists, 16 digs; Haylee Kanous 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block, 4 digs; Madelyn Oman 2 aces, 1 kills, 28 digs; Autumn Brown 1 kill, 14 digs; Elise Schmaltz 2 kills.
