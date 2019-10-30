Michigan City, IN (46360)

Today

Showers this morning then blustery with rain and snow during the afternoon hours. High 42F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Windy and overcast this evening followed by clear skies late. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.