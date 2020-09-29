EAU CLAIRE — The New Buffalo High School football team gave the scoreboard a workout in the first quarter of an eight-man contest played in Eau Claire on Friday, Sept. 25.
The Bison scored 52 points in the opening period and went on to win 68-0.
New Buffalo head coach Matt Johnson said the Bison are playing well and have come a long way since their first eight-man campaign last year.
Quarterback Michael Bombin broke loose for a 54-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play from scrimmage. Brendan Tanksley ran in the two-point conversion.
Tanksley scored the next TD on a 70-yard scamper with 10 minutes left in the first quarter. Bombin's pass to Anthony Lijewski made it 16-0.
New Buffalo's third visit to the end zone occurred with 7:17 to go in the stanza when Bombin tossed a nine-yard scoring strike to Stephen Margaritis. Bombin was successful on the conversion run to open up a 24-0 margin.
Shortly after Ben Lijewski recovered a fumble at the Eau Claire 41 yard line, Bombin connected with Margaritis on a 30-yard pass for six more points. The junior QB then surged into the end zone to leave the score 32-0 with 5:22 showing on the clock.
A Bombin interception set the Bison up first-and-10 at the Beaver 33 yard line. Bombin finished the short drive with a 15-yard rush to paydirt, and Ben Coffeen's two-point run made it 40-0 with 3:27 to go in the first.
It didn't take Coffeen long to reach the end zone again, this time on a 61-yard ramble at the 2:52 mark.
The Bison reached 52 points with 45 seconds remaining in the first quart thanks to Bombin's 36-yard fumble recovery.
Bombin said the right reads were made on offense and the line blocked well.
"We just came out and executed."
New Buffalo went on to score 16 more points as the game clock ran down non-stop.
With 6:26 to go in the second period Anthony Lijewski sprinted 50 yards for a touchdown and Bombin connected with Andrew Flick for two more points.
Freshman Trent Taylor pushed into the end zone from a yard out with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter (and also ran in the two-point conversion to finish the scoring).
Eau Claire quarterback Landon Baskin appeared headed for the end zone in the late going, but Coffeen made a diving tackle to preserve the shutout.
Bombin, with 71 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of conversions through the air to go with 120 rushing yards with three TDs and two conversions. Tanksley ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Coffeen finished with 86 yards on the ground, a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. Anthony Lijewski as 50 rushing yards and a TD, two receptions for 14 yards and a conversion. Margaritis caught two passes for 38 yards and two scores.
The Bison racked up 379 yards on the ground and 71 yards via the pass while holding Eau Claire to 74 total yards.
Ben Lijewski had 11 total tackles, 3 for loss, and 1 fumble recovered; Tanksley finished with 9 total tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles.
Kicker Miguel Mercado recovered a fumble on special teams.
New Buffalo hosts Tr-Unity on Oct. 2 for Homecoming.
Martin 39, Bridgman 12
Quarterback Reid Haskins had a big game for the Bees (1-1) on Sept. 25, but it wasn’t enough to overcome defending Southwestern Michigan Eight-Man Football League champion Martin (2-0).
Haskins rushed for 122 yards and a pair of scores, threw for 74 yards, and had 10 tackles to lead the Bees. Christian Dinges also had 10 tackles, and Jayce Warren caught six passes for 60 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.