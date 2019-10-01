NEW BUFFALO —The New Buffalo High School eight-man football team got its first victory over Michigan Lutheran by a 58-6 score.
The contest began Friday evening, Sept. 27, with the host Bison taking a quick 8-0 lead on a touchdown by Stephen Margaritis and a two-point conversion sprint by quarterback Michael Bombin.
A powerful lightning storm pushed the rest of the acton to the next night, and New Buffalo upped the margin to 14-0 later in the opening frame on a three-yard rush to the end zone by Ben Coffeen.
The Bison exploded for 26 second-quarter points to lead 40-0 at half-time.
Scoring all of those points for New Buffalo were: Coffeen (a one-yard TD run on the first play of the period followed by his 2-point conversion rush); another 1-yard surge into the end zone by Coffeen; Bombin’s 11-yard sprint to pay-dirt; and Anthony Lijewski’s 4-yard TD run (following his 45-yard gain to set up first-and-goal).
The Bison would score three more times in the second half (one touchdown from Nick Peters and two by Lijewski) while Jordan Ramirez accounted for Michigan Lutheran’s lone score on a long run at the buzzer.
“We needed to win this game,” said NB had coach Matt Johnson. “I told the kids we have a lot to clean up, but any time you score 58 points there’s obviously some things you’re doing well.”
Coffeen, who along with Lijewski totaled three touchdowns, thanked his blockers — “I can’t do anything without them.”
“We just came out strong,” Bombin said. “Our offense was great and our defense held up strong.”
Lineman Josh Kay summed it all up by saying, “I think we played good tonight.”
New Buffalo (1-1 in the Southwest Michigan 8-man league, 1-3 overall) play at Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian on Oct. 4.
Bridgman, a 42-30 winner at Lawrence on Sept. 28, hosts Martin in the Bees’ 2019 Homecoming game on Oct. 4 before traveling to New Buffalo for the Oct. 11 Bison Homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.