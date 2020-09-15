NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo High School boys soccer team opened the season on Sept. 10 with a tie that felt a lot like victory.
After falling behind Brandywine 2-0, the host Bison rallied to pull even at the half-way point.
A scoreless second half featuring several clutch saves by New Buffalo goalkeeper Josh Keen left the final tally 2-2.
"We were really spurred in the first half by Josh Keen's save on a penalty kick that would have made it go to 3 to nothing. That energized us," said NB coach Erik Beers.
Stephen Margaratis scored the first New Buffalo goal (with an assist by Miguel Mercado.
Mercado booted in the tying goal with less than two seconds left in the half (the assist was credited to Harrison Bourne).
The Bison survived a second half that saw several players (including Mercado and Cole Haskins) leave the field due to cramps and the Bobcats make a series of strong bids to retake the lead.
New Buffalo forged another tie match (this time 1-1) in the rain Saturday evening against Michigan Lutheran.
Beers said Josh Keen scored on a corner kick from Harrison Bourne to tie the score with 4 minutes left in the game.
Buchanan 2 Bridgman 1
The Bees fell behind 2-0 as Logan Grwinski and Britain Philip scored first half goals for the host Bucks on Sept. 9.
Ethan Williams' penalty kick pulled Bridgman within one, but the 2-1 score stood up until time had run out.
NB Volleyball
The New Buffalo high school girls volleyball team hosted a varsity quad tourney on Sept. 12, and went 3-0 on the day.
The Bison topped Cassopolis 25-24, 25-16; bested White Pigeon 25-18, 25-20, and took a three-game match with Brandywine 14-25, 25-23, 15-13.
Statistical leaders for New Buffalo included: Sophia DeOliveira - 38 digs, 6 aces, 26 kills; Kelsey Corkran - 8 aces, 49 assists; Emma Lantz - 5 aces, 13 kills.
