EAU CLAIRE — The Bridgman High School basketball team shot well from beginning to end in a 65-37 road victory over Eau Claire.
The Bees broke away midway through the first quarter as consecutive shot-plus-foul three-point plays by Luke Blesy and Jayce Warren followed by Warren’s bucket from the three-point zone opened up a 17-7 lead.
Karmelo Taylor’s late “3” left the Beavers trailing 17-10 after one quarter of play.
The Bees dominated the second period by a 17-5 margin to lead 34-15 at the half-way point. Warren made three more three-point shots while Blesy hit another “3” to power Bridgman.
The third frame opened with an 11-0 run by the Bees, punctuated by yet another Blesy three-pointer.
The score stood at 55-23 going into the final quarter.
Eau Claire out-scored Bridgman 14-10 down the stretch as Marquis Hackney knocked down a pair of three-point shots.
“I thought we were lackadaisical after we got a big lead, and I was a little disappointed in our focus in the second half,” Bridgman coach Mike Miller said. “But we shot extremely well tonight and we’ve been shooting well for about the last month.”
Warren (22 points) and Blesy (15 points) paced Bridgman. Jackson Schmaltz added 7 points while Hunter Adams tallied 6.
Hackney led the Beavers with 9 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.