NEW BUFFALO — The Bridgman High School boys varsity basketball team simply wouldn’t allow New Buffalo to score during a Saturday, Jan. 18, battle between members of the BCS Red and White divisions won by the Bees 55-20.
The contest began with three-point baskets by Henry Branch of the Bees and New Buffalo’s Ryan Vinson.
But Bridgman reeled off 10 unanswered points from there until quarter’s end (with Luke Blesy scoring 5 on a regulation hoop and a “3” and Donnie Necas hitting from three-point land to leave the score 13-3).
The visiting Bees scored the first 11 points of the second frame to build a 24-3 advantage on scores by Donnie Necas (another trey to lead things off), Hunter Adams (three straight baskets), and Jayce Warren (sparked by his steal).
Kaden Parmley got the Bison to 5 with a hoop, and Mark Shaw followed with a fast-break score, only to have Bridgman get field goals from Jackson Schmaltz, Warren and Branch (two buckets including a “3”) for a 34-9 half-time margin.
The Bees went on to out-score New Buffalo 21-11 in the second half
Warren led the Bridgman offense with 15 points. Adams scored 10 points, Blesy had 9 and Branch tallied 8 points.
Vinson paced the Bison with 11 points.
New Buffalo won the junior varsity game 29-24.
Stephen Margaritis paced the Bison with 13 points while Avery Lonske added 8.
Dylan Reisig scored 9 points for the Bees while Trevor Mulick and Harry Siewert tallied 8 points apiece.
The Bridgman High School girls basketbal team topped Parchment 48-42 in overtime on Jan. 17.
Jalynn Krieger paced the Bees with 18 points and 7 rebounds. Talea Lavanway scored 12 points, Olivia Tomlin tallied 9 points and dished out 6 assists, and Sam Rydwelksi added 8 points for Bridgman.
