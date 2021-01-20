LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Representative Council on Jan. 14 approved a plan for adjusting schedules for the five winter “contact” sports which were allowed to begin non-contact activities Jan. 16 and full practice sessions Feb. 1 per the recent update to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) epidemic plan.
Feb. 4 was set as the date for first contests in basketball while wrestling matches are skated to start on Feb. 8.
New Buffalo High School’s boys and girls basketball teams participated in shooting drills, basketball-handling exercises and other non-contact routines on Saturday, Feb. 16.
“This is the very first day” of practice noted NB boys varsity coach Nate Tripp.
“We’ve been doing Zoom, but you can’t get much out of Zoom,” he said.
Tripp said many veteran players are back for the 2021 season (including Kaden Parmley, Anthony Lijewski, Mark Shaw, Nate Tripp Jr., Sean Gordon, Brenden Tanksley and Ben Lijewski) along with newcomer Jerry Mitchell.
Although current schedules are being adjusted and subject to change, the New Buffalo Area Schools website as of Jan. 18 showed the varsity boys traveling to Howardsville Christian on Feb. 5 and hosting Buchanan on Feb. 6 ahead of a Feb. 9 home contest with Lake Michigan Catholic while the Bison varsity girls schedule listed a Feb. 4 home owner against Howardsville and a Feb. 9 home game versus LMC.
According to the MHSAA, the updated schedule for girls and boys basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling pushes Finals for those sports into late March or early April. The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Representative Council approved the following dates:
Girls Basketball – First non-contact practice: Jan. 16; First contact practice: Feb. 1; First contest: Feb. 4; Districts: March 22, 24, 26; Regionals: March 29, 31; Quarterfinals: April 5; Semifinals: April 7; Finals: April 9.
Boys Basketball – First non-contact practice: Jan. 16; First contact practice: Feb. 1; First contest: Feb. 4; Districts: March 23, 25, 27; Regionals: March 30, April 1; Quarterfinals: April 6; Semifinals: April 8; Finals: April 10.
Wrestling – First non-contact practice: Jan. 16; First contact practice: Feb. 1; First contest: Feb. 8; Districts: March 15-20; Regionals: March 22-28; Team Finals: March 31; Individual Finals: April 2-3.
The MHSAA announced on Jan. 14 that spring sports will continue with their traditional dates, with first practices March 15.
The release goes on to say: “With this updated schedule, the majority of winter athletes will have completed their seasons by the end of March. The updated schedule does carry on through schools’ spring breaks – MHSAA research found that 63 percent of member schools have spring break the week of March 29-April 4, with the other 37 percent on break from April 5-11.”
