LAWTON — River Valley High School wrestler Andrew Forker won a district championship at the Division 4 Tourney held on Feb. 15 at Lawton High School.
Forker was tops in the 135-pound weight class, defeating Caleb Niewiadoms of Schoolcraft by fall in the final.
Forker also won matches against opponents from White Pigeon and Centreville in earlier rounds.
The River Valley team was defeated by Cassopolis 36-18 in the first round of a Feb. 13 team district tournament held at Eau Claire High School.
The host Beavers went on to claim the district crown, winning 54-24 over the Rangers in the final.
Brandywine and Decatur each had two champions at Feb. 15 individual wrestling districts. In the Division 3 district at Constantine, Brandywine’s Mathew Cox (125) and Hunter Heath (140) were champions. Heath improved to 46-1 on the season.
Other area champions at Constantine were Dowagiac’s Jordan Simpson (103), Watervliet’s Trever Pelton (112), South Haven’s Ray Woodall (130) and Coloma’s Cole Alsup (285).
Lawton hosted the Division 4 districts. Decatur’s champions were Romeo Lopez (130) and Jared Checkley (171), who is now 38-3 this season. Also winning a title was Eau Claire’s Darian Davis (152).
The top four wrestlers in each district weight class qualified for Feb. 22 regional meets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.