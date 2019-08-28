Michigan City, IN (46360)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.