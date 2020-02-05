NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo HIgh School boys and girls basketball teams were both triumphant at home against Countryside Academy on Friday, Jan. 31.
The Lady Bison rolled to a 67-14 win.
For the boys, it was a bit tougher.
New Buffalo had built a 21-point advantage (39-18) midway through the third quarter, but the Cougars pulled with 11 in the final frame before the home team finished strong to prevail 67-49.
Mary Mayer scored 14 points to lead a balanced NB attack, Nadia COllins finished with 11 points, Abby Vitale and Sophie DeOliveira each tallied 9 points, and Aron James added 8 points.
Kaden Parmley helped the guys start strong with eight first-quarter points while Anthony Lijewski, Mark Shaw and Cole Haskins also provided points to leave the score 14-6 after the first 8 minutes of play.
Ryan Vinson sank a pair of buckets in the second period to help New BUffalo extend its lead to 27-14 at half-time.
Vinson poured in six more points during the third stanza as the Bison built that 39-18 margin.
Countryside finished the third on an 8-3 run as three different players (Lamarion Gordon, Sam Rollins and Jeffery Brown) made baskets.
A three-point shot from Elisha Smith, Gordon’s steal and lay-up and a Charles Booker basket helped the Cougars cut the lead down to 11 points (44-55) with a little over three minutes remaining in the game.
But New Buffalo answered as Parmley tallied 9 points down the stretch and Nate Trip Jr. hit a clutch three-pointer.
“It feels good to be back, that’s for sure,” Parmley said after New Buffalo snapped a 4-game losing streak.
“They just don’t quit,” New Buffalo boys coach Nate Tripp said of Countryside, who noted that the Bison remained one game behind River Valley (a winner at Howardsville Christian on Jan. 31) in the BCS White Division.
“We’re right where we were last year, so I feel like we’re OK.”
Parmley finished with a game-high 27 points, Vinson and Shaw each scored 11 points, and Tripp and Anthony Lijewski contributed 8 points apiece.
Jamere Matlock paced the Cougars with 11 points.
“We had to come out strong and win it strong all the way through,” Vinson said.
