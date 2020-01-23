NEW BUFFALO — On a Jan. 17 “Night of Champions” when teams and individuals from New Buffalo High School’s athletic program were recognized for their accomplishments over the past year, the varsity girls and boys basketball squads scored emphatic victories over their counterparts from Covert.
The Lady Bison stormed out to a 40-0 half-time lead and went on to prevail 57-4.
Abby Vitale (10 points) and Mary Mayer (9 points) led a balanced NB attack that saw every player on the roster score.
Rickia Greenwood tallied all of the Bulldogs’s points in the fourth quarter.
The win upped New Buffalo’s BCS White Division record to 7-1 (8-1 overall).
The Bison boys squad got off to a slower start, trailing 3-0 for much of the first quarter after Orlando Aldaco sank a three-pointer.
But once the home team took the lead (at the 2:27 mark of the opening frame on an Anthony Lijewski bucket) it was pretty much all New Buffalo.
The lead stood at 12-3 after one period as Ben Lijewski, Nate Tripp Jr. (a “3”), Anthony Lijewski and Landon Haskins scored.
Anthony Lijewski tallied 12 more points to help the Bison build a 39-8 margin by half-time. They went on to win 60-16.
New Buffalo kept pace with River Valley at the top of the BCS White Division standings with the victory (preceded by a clutch 48-47 nail-biter against Howardsville Christian on Jan. 14).
The Bison will visit RV’s Jerry Schaffer Gym on Friday, Jan. 24 for a first-place showdown.
The following were honored during the two half-time sessions on the Jan. 17 Night of Champions (as announced by Athletic Director Matt Johnson):
• 2019 Boys District Basketball Champions
The boys stormed through districts winning each game by an average of over 12 points and captured the district title with a thrilling 49-35 win over River Valley in the championship game.
2018-2019 New Buffalo Bison Basketball Team: Nate Tripp Jr., Kaden Parmley, Colin Bendiner, Tucker Morse, Blake Newton, Stephen Margaritis, Sean Gordon, Michael Bombin, Brennan Grott, Michael Flick, Matt Mulligan, Ben O’Donnell, Cole Haskins, Brenden Tanksley, Patrick Driscoll, Head Coach Nate Tripp, Assistant Coach Nic Talbott, Tyler Wilson, Manager Gabe Tingley, Sarah Walters, and Paige Bluschke.
• 2019 Boys Conference Soccer Champions
The boys soccer team captured the school’s first conference soccer title by going 8-0-1 in conference play. They advanced to the District Championship game where they eventually fell to Hartford 1-0. Matthew Bayonne set the school record for goals scored in a season and the team had it’s best overall record ever at 13-4-1.
2019 - 2020 New Buffalo Bison Soccer: Josh Keen, Henry Johnson, Harrison Bourne, Landon Haskins, Miguel Mercado, Haruki Eberly, Tucker Morse, Enrique Arana, Cole Haskins (CPT), Max Ripley, Nick Keen (CPT), Bodee Davis, Jacob Nerada (CPT), Anthony Sanchez, Ian Cawley, Matthew Bayonne, Aiden White, Konstantin Bauer, Joe Wick, Juan Hernandez, Head Coach Erik Beers, Assistant Coach Nick Talbot, Managers: Grace Gradowski, Kira Arvanitis, Nyhilia Durham, Elizabeth Mercado and Madison Sexton (Keen and Bayonne were Honorable Mention All-State selections).
• 2019 Boys Tennis Regional Champion
Chase Strother entered his second season on the New Buffalo / Bridgman / LMC co-op tennis team playing Number 4 singles and through hard work and dedication was 7-2 in conference play, won the Number 4 singles conference championship and then was able to capture the Number 4 singles championship at the Regional Meet. Chase becomes the second Regional Champion from New Buffalo.
Coach Amy Ingle serves as both the boys and girls tennis coach and has done a fantastic job mentoring our Bison tennis players.
• 2018 Girls Volleyball Conference Champions
The 2018-2019 Girls Volleyball team had a regular season record of 16-7-5 and a conference record of 7-0, earning the school’s first conference since the 2013-2014 season.
2018 New Buffalo Bison Girls Volleyball: Mary Mayer, Jacqueline Hauseman, Riley English, Olivia Haskins, Emma Lantz, Haley Feeback, Sophia DeOliveira, Rachel Hofstetter, Allie Smith, Ashley Hauseman, Morgan Motycka, Kira Arvantis, Clair Workman, Varsity Coach Kevin Labaj, Junior Varsity Coach Kelsie Schultz.
2019 Girls Volleyball Conference and District Champions
The 2019-2020 team built off their success from the previous season by posting an overall record of 31-6-2 while again going undefeated in conference play while earning back-to-back BCS White Division Conference titles. The girls took it one step further and avenged their district final defeat from the previous year by beating Michigan Lutheran in three games to earn a berth in the Regional Round of the MHSAA playoffs.
New Buffalo Bison Girls Volleyball: Mary Mayer, Rachel Hofstetter, Emma Lantz, Kelsey Corkan, Sophia DeOliveira, Ashley Hauseman, Ava Mullen, Allie Smith, Kira Arvantis, Clair Workman, Jacqueline Hauseman, Shannon DeWit, Varsity Coach Kevin Labaj, Junior Varsity Coach Kelsie Schultz.
• 2019 Girls Track Conference Champions
The girls track team had a successful 2019 campaign capped off with a BCS White Division Crown. Most amazing is that they captured the title with only nine members on the girls team. Five members from that team went on to place first or second in the Regional Meet to earn a spot at the State Championship Meet.
2018-2019 New Buffalo Bison Varsity Girls Track Team: Riley Cain, Nadia Collins, Sarah Eberly, Jessica Hewitt, Emma Lantz, Ali Smith, Da’nai Smothers-Davis, Marissa Tavernier, Abi Vitale, Autumn Bukowski.
• 2018-2019 New Buffalo Bison Varsity Boys Track Team: Colin Bendiner, Harrison Bourne, Ben Coffeen, Michael Comer, Liam Driscoll, Patrick Driscoll, Josh Keen, Anthony Lijewski, Chris Meija, Miguel Mercado, Nick Peters, Austin Semenchuck, Mark Shaw, Ryan Vinson, Head Coach Nate Jones, Assistant Coach Renee Fitts, Karla Madison.
Boys Conference Individual Champion Colin Bendiner not only won the White Division Championship at the Conference Track Meet, his jump of 6’ 4” was to top mark of all schools from both divisions at that meet.
• 2019 Track State Qualifiers, All-State Honorees
Boys: Colin Bendiner (High Jump - 5th place All-State, Anthony Lijewski (1600 meter run - 8th place All-State) and Liam Driscoll (1600 meter run 7th place and 3200 meter run 8th place All-State).
Girls: Abby Vitale (long jump), Nadia Collins (shot put), Emma Lantz, Ali Smith, Danai Smothers-Davis, Abby Vitale (4x200 relay).
