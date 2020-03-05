THREE OAKS — Michigan Lutheran and New Buffalo are set for a third girls basketball meeting this season, this time with a district title on the line. The Titans beat host River Valley 42-28 and the Bison bested Lake Michigan Catholic 49-35 Wednesday, March 4, in Division 4 district semifinal play.
River Valley had a tough time against Lutheran’s press defense. The Titans jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter and a 3-point play from Lexi Tobias pushed Lutheran’s lead to 16-7 midway through the second quarter. The Titans (20-1) led by as many as 12 before taking a 19-9 lead into halftime.
The second half was more of the same for Lutheran. Rebekah Hisle stole the ball and scored on the other end push the Titans’ lead to 28-13 midway through the third quarter. Lutheran led by as many as 19 when an Abby Harris underneath basket put the Titans up 40-21 in the fourth.
“In the first half, we were going 70 in a 55,” Lutheran coach Ron Briney said. “We were going a little bit too fast, so our shots weren’t going down as smooth as they should’ve. We slowed things down in the second half and we were able to get some points. Along with our great defense, we were able to get some separation.
“That was enough to lead us to the victory.”
Rebekah Hisle led the Titans with 15 points and Mara Rugen added 11.
Taylor Volstorf was the River Valley’s (12-8) lone double-figure scorer with 14 points.
“I thought our girls played extremely hard,” River Valley coach Jason Alexander said. “Our defense played pretty well. Shooting has been our Achilles’ heel; In the past, we’ve shot a lot better.”
The loss was River Valley’s third against Lutheran this season and marked the fourth straight year that the Titans eliminated the Mustangs from postseason play.
“It’s not a slight if you lose to Michigan Lutheran,” Alexander said. “It hurts, but at the same time we have to keep getting
New Buffalo got off to a slow start against Catholic in the earlier district semifinal. The Bison took a 6-5 lead into the second quarter and went into halftime up 21-13.
The Lakers rallied to cut the deficit to 29-25 midway through the third quarter but an Aaron James 3-pointer keyed a 10-0 run that saw the Bison go up 39-25 heading into the fourth.
“We had a listless first half,” New Buffalo coach Scott Syme said. “We didn’t rebound very well and (Catholic) played a very scrappy game. We had to be more intense on defense. We got into the open court which allowed us to score more since we struggle in the halfcourt.”
An Abby Vitale basket gave New Buffalo its largest lead of the game at 47-30.
Mary Mayer had a game-high 18 points to lead the Bison and Nadia Collins added nine points.
For Catholic (11-9), Claire LaSata had 12 points to lead the team.
“Claire has come a long way this season,” Catholic coach Mary Vojtko said. “She’s a sophomore so it was really important to me that we build her confidence as a point guard and a shooter. She’s been getting some shots up and a lot of them landed for her tonight.”
Michigan Lutheran will face New Buffalo at 6 p.m. Friday in the district final at River Valley. The two teams split the season series, each picking up a win on their home court.
“On a neutral court, with a district title on the line, anything could happen,” Briney said. “They know how to win and our kids know how to win as well. It’s going to be a great game and we’ll see what happens from there, but we’re excited to have the opportunity.”
“We had an off night,” Syme said. “Luckily, we survived. It’s great when you can win an ugly game when you’re not playing well. But if we play that way on Friday, we’ll be in trouble. We have to sharpen up tomorrow and bring our A-game on Friday.”
