BENTON HARBOR — The New Buffalo HIgh School volleyball team remained unbeaten while winning the BCS White Division tournament on Friday, Oct. 30, at Countryside Academy.
The Bison (18-0 overall) opened with a 25-8, 25-10 sweep of the host Cougars before topping Michigan Lutheran 25-12, 25-14 in the finals.
New Buffalo coach Kevin Labaj said his players "are rolling right now."
"We got to see what we did wrong against them (Michigan Lutheran) the first time. We wanted to make sure we didn't give them any confidence today," he said, adding that the Bison had a great practice session heading into the tourney.
New Buffalo senior Sophia DeOliveira said the team worked very well together.
"We were just really pumped and ready for today."
River Valley opened with a 25-21, 12-25, 5-15 setback against Michigan Lutheran in the other semifinal before besting Countryside Academy 25-15, 25-20 in the third-place match.
Statistical leaders for the Bison included: Ava Mullen 7 aces, 19 kills, 2 blocks; Kelsey Corkran 8 aces, 6 kills, 18 assists; Sophia DeOliveira 8 aces, 16 kills; Amanda Jones 5 aces.
