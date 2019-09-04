GALESBURG — The River Valley High School football team was out-scored 33-22 by Galesburg-Augusta in the Aug. 29 season-opener.
The Mustangs kept things close into the third quarter as touchdowns by Drew Holub (a 15-yard first quarter run at the 7:47 mark) and Andrew Forker (a 39-yard burst to paydirt midway through the third period) left the score 21-14 in the host Rams’ favor.
But Galesburg-Augusta made it 27-14 at the 5:08 mark of the third stanza as quarterback Carter Boniface fired a five-yard scoring strike to Drew Reist.
The Rams upped the margin to a commanding 33-14 with 9:41 left in regulation as Cole Nyitray took the pitch from Boniface and ran it in from 15 yards out.
A 27-yard gain by Nyitray followed by a 10-yard pick up by Avery Labrie set up the game’s first touchdown, Nyitray’s one-yard surge with 10:32 remaining in the first quarter. Drew Reist (the starting quarterback who was later repolaced by Boniface) ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Galesburg-Augusta scored just before half-time (7.6 ticks of the clock to go) as Boniface completed an 8-yard TD pass to Avery Labrie after the ball was tipped by a River Valley defender for a 14-6 G-A lead.
Trailing 33-14, the Mustangs put up the game’s final points with 3:27 to go on a six-yard touchdown push by freshman quarterback Eli Thomas aand most of the offense, followed by a successful two-point run from Holub.
The Rams moved to the Mustang 1-yard line before letting the clock run out.
“We can break stuff if we block right. We struggled to block tonight,” said RV head coach Jason McDonnough.
He expects a turnaround next week when the Mustangs host Fremont (at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6).
“We’ve got to back to work.”
BRIDGMAN
Bridgman romped over host North Adams-Jermone 56-16 on Aug. 29.
Among those having big nights for the Bees in their eight-man debut were Donnie Necas (over 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns); Nate Necas (100-plus yards and a TD) and quarterback Hunter Adams (more than 300 yards through the air).
Bridgman hosts Lake Michigan Catholic (a 68-50 winner over Tekonsha) at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.
